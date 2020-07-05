708 W Willow Oak Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

708 Willow Oak Drive Lewisville, TX 75067

Very nice house in Quiet Neighborhood backs up to beautiful wooded area with park and walking trails. NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU, JUST BEAUTIFUL NATURE!!!! Extra wide alleyway.



3/2/2 with rear entry garage

Great location with easy access to Highway 121, I35, PGBT and DFW Airport

Ready for move in May, 15 2019

Open Floor Plan with Split Bedrooms

Master with jetted garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks with middle vanity, skylight, walk-in closet with additional closet in bedroom.

LISD- Short walk to Elementary and Middle School **Tenants

responsibility to verify schools**

Low maintenance yard

Sunscreens on all windows

Rear entry garage with opener

Ceiling Fans in den, all bedrooms and kitchen

House has been renovated with paint, doors, wood floor, ceramic tile, 6” baseboards, roof, granite, marble and upgraded lighting and fans.

Nature trail right out your back door.

Renovated Central Park with Band shell, picnic pavilions, multiple playgrounds, picnic tables and restrooms just a short

walk

NO smoking allowed

$1725 security deposit



Small pets ok with Landlord approval and additional non-refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet.



Location not set up for Section 8 or other Housing Programs



To Qualify:

Total household income must equal 3 times monthly rent

Excellent rental history - NO evictions in the past

Must be employed minimum of 1 year at current employer

$35 application fee for each adult,

over the age of 18, living in the home for credit rating, eviction history and criminal background check.

If interested and qualify, please email me at: jlfraley10@yahoo.com, 214-796-6238 or www.avail.com