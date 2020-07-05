708 W Willow Oak Dr

Amenities
708 Willow Oak Drive Lewisville, TX 75067
Very nice house in Quiet Neighborhood backs up to beautiful wooded area with park and walking trails. NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU, JUST BEAUTIFUL NATURE!!!! Extra wide alleyway.
3/2/2 with rear entry garage
Great location with easy access to Highway 121, I35, PGBT and DFW Airport
Ready for move in May, 15 2019
Open Floor Plan with Split Bedrooms
Master with jetted garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks with middle vanity, skylight, walk-in closet with additional closet in bedroom.
LISD- Short walk to Elementary and Middle School **Tenants
responsibility to verify schools**
Low maintenance yard
Sunscreens on all windows
Rear entry garage with opener
Ceiling Fans in den, all bedrooms and kitchen
House has been renovated with paint, doors, wood floor, ceramic tile, 6” baseboards, roof, granite, marble and upgraded lighting and fans.
Nature trail right out your back door.
Renovated Central Park with Band shell, picnic pavilions, multiple playgrounds, picnic tables and restrooms just a short
walk
NO smoking allowed
$1725 security deposit
Small pets ok with Landlord approval and additional non-refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet.
Location not set up for Section 8 or other Housing Programs
To Qualify:
Total household income must equal 3 times monthly rent
Excellent rental history - NO evictions in the past
Must be employed minimum of 1 year at current employer
$35 application fee for each adult,
over the age of 18, living in the home for credit rating, eviction history and criminal background check.
If interested and qualify, please email me at: jlfraley10@yahoo.com, 214-796-6238 or www.avail.com