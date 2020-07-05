All apartments in Lewisville
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
708 W Willow Oak Dr
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

708 W Willow Oak Dr

708 Willow Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Willow Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
708 Willow Oak Drive Lewisville, TX 75067
Very nice house in Quiet Neighborhood backs up to beautiful wooded area with park and walking trails. NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU, JUST BEAUTIFUL NATURE!!!! Extra wide alleyway.

3/2/2 with rear entry garage
Great location with easy access to Highway 121, I35, PGBT and DFW Airport
Ready for move in May, 15 2019
Open Floor Plan with Split Bedrooms
Master with jetted garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks with middle vanity, skylight, walk-in closet with additional closet in bedroom.
LISD- Short walk to Elementary and Middle School **Tenants
responsibility to verify schools**
Low maintenance yard
Sunscreens on all windows
Rear entry garage with opener
Ceiling Fans in den, all bedrooms and kitchen
House has been renovated with paint, doors, wood floor, ceramic tile, 6” baseboards, roof, granite, marble and upgraded lighting and fans.
Nature trail right out your back door.
Renovated Central Park with Band shell, picnic pavilions, multiple playgrounds, picnic tables and restrooms just a short
walk
NO smoking allowed
$1725 security deposit

Small pets ok with Landlord approval and additional non-refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet.

Location not set up for Section 8 or other Housing Programs

To Qualify:
Total household income must equal 3 times monthly rent
Excellent rental history - NO evictions in the past
Must be employed minimum of 1 year at current employer
$35 application fee for each adult,
over the age of 18, living in the home for credit rating, eviction history and criminal background check.
If interested and qualify, please email me at: jlfraley10@yahoo.com, 214-796-6238 or www.avail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 W Willow Oak Dr have any available units?
708 W Willow Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 W Willow Oak Dr have?
Some of 708 W Willow Oak Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 W Willow Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
708 W Willow Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 W Willow Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 W Willow Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 708 W Willow Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 708 W Willow Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 708 W Willow Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 W Willow Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 W Willow Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 708 W Willow Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 708 W Willow Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 708 W Willow Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 708 W Willow Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 W Willow Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.

