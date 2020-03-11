704 Clear Water Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

PRIME location off Hwy 121 minutes from Grandscape, Stonebriar, Legacy business corridor, DFW Airport, I-35 and the Dallas North Tollway. Neighborhood is adjacent to Lake Lewisville and within walking distance to lake! Study with French doors flanked to left upon entry. Formal dining with tile floors. Beautiful kitchen with granite, gas cook top and SS appliances overlooks a spacious livingroom with wood floors. This home features 2 gorgeous master BR suites, one on each level. Very large game AND media rooms with secondary BRs up.