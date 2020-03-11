All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated June 18 2019 at 1:55 PM

704 Clear Water Drive

704 Clear Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Clear Water Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
PRIME location off Hwy 121 minutes from Grandscape, Stonebriar, Legacy business corridor, DFW Airport, I-35 and the Dallas North Tollway. Neighborhood is adjacent to Lake Lewisville and within walking distance to lake! Study with French doors flanked to left upon entry. Formal dining with tile floors. Beautiful kitchen with granite, gas cook top and SS appliances overlooks a spacious livingroom with wood floors. This home features 2 gorgeous master BR suites, one on each level. Very large game AND media rooms with secondary BRs up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Clear Water Drive have any available units?
704 Clear Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Clear Water Drive have?
Some of 704 Clear Water Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Clear Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Clear Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Clear Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Clear Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 704 Clear Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Clear Water Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Clear Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Clear Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Clear Water Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Clear Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Clear Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Clear Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Clear Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Clear Water Drive has units with dishwashers.

