649 White Rock Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:07 AM

649 White Rock Drive

649 White Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

649 White Rock Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
MOVE IN BONUS $100 CREDIT TOWARDS FIRST MONTH RENT IF MOVED BEFORE DEC'1ST.
Beautiful 3277 Sq.Ft. Two-Story Home with 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms plus Study Room, Game Room & Media room! Hardwood & Tile flooring throughout first floor. Master bedroom, study, family room are downstairs. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED WOODEN CABINETS, with BREAK FAST NOOK and fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage with additional storage area. Master bedroom downstairs. Great location with easy access to SH-121! Very close to Toyota Corporate, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Stonebriar Mall, and Shops at Legacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 White Rock Drive have any available units?
649 White Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 White Rock Drive have?
Some of 649 White Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 White Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
649 White Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 White Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 649 White Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 649 White Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 649 White Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 649 White Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 White Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 White Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 649 White Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 649 White Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 649 White Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 649 White Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 White Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

