649 White Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

MOVE IN BONUS $100 CREDIT TOWARDS FIRST MONTH RENT IF MOVED BEFORE DEC'1ST.

Beautiful 3277 Sq.Ft. Two-Story Home with 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms plus Study Room, Game Room & Media room! Hardwood & Tile flooring throughout first floor. Master bedroom, study, family room are downstairs. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED WOODEN CABINETS, with BREAK FAST NOOK and fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage with additional storage area. Master bedroom downstairs. Great location with easy access to SH-121! Very close to Toyota Corporate, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Stonebriar Mall, and Shops at Legacy!