Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH HOUSE WITH WOOD FLOORS IN COMMON AREAS IN THE FIRST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, FORMAL LIVING, DINING AND BIG FAMILY ROOM, HUGE MASTER WITH SITTING AREA DOWN. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH WALK IN PANTRY, HUGE BACKYARD, COVERED PATIO WITH GAS DROP. VERY NICE NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, PLANO, MALLS ETC. TENANT IS MOVING OUT BY APRIL 8.