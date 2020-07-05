537 Harvest Hill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location to I-35, this light and bright home has a fresh coat of paint inside, new windows that should help on the utilities, new carpet in both bedrooms, laminate floors in the living and dining areas, and a backyard oasis that includes patio furniture, great for entertaining! Kitchen with pantry, & ample counter & cabinet space. A split bedroom plan offers privacy for master with built ins, his & hers closets, & access to its own private patio. Second bed sits at front of home with large closet & adjacent full bath! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.