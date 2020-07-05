All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:33 AM

537 Harvest Hill Street

537 Harvest Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

537 Harvest Hill Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location to I-35, this light and bright home has a fresh coat of paint inside, new windows that should help on the utilities, new carpet in both bedrooms, laminate floors in the living and dining areas, and a backyard oasis that includes patio furniture, great for entertaining! Kitchen with pantry, & ample counter & cabinet space. A split bedroom plan offers privacy for master with built ins, his & hers closets, & access to its own private patio. Second bed sits at front of home with large closet & adjacent full bath! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Harvest Hill Street have any available units?
537 Harvest Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 Harvest Hill Street have?
Some of 537 Harvest Hill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Harvest Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
537 Harvest Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Harvest Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Harvest Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 537 Harvest Hill Street offer parking?
No, 537 Harvest Hill Street does not offer parking.
Does 537 Harvest Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Harvest Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Harvest Hill Street have a pool?
No, 537 Harvest Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 537 Harvest Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 537 Harvest Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Harvest Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Harvest Hill Street has units with dishwashers.

