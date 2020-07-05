Rent Calculator
Lewisville, TX
/
526 Prairie Dell Street
526 Prairie Dell Street
526 Prairie Dell St
·
Location
526 Prairie Dell St, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice duplex in a great neighbor close to shopping, I35 and restaurants. Two bedroom, 2 bath plus 2 car carport located on a culdesav street with sidewalks. Great neighborhood, well maintained.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 526 Prairie Dell Street have any available units?
526 Prairie Dell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 526 Prairie Dell Street have?
Some of 526 Prairie Dell Street's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 526 Prairie Dell Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Prairie Dell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Prairie Dell Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 Prairie Dell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 526 Prairie Dell Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 Prairie Dell Street offers parking.
Does 526 Prairie Dell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Prairie Dell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Prairie Dell Street have a pool?
No, 526 Prairie Dell Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Prairie Dell Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Prairie Dell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Prairie Dell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Prairie Dell Street has units with dishwashers.
