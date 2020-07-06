All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:36 PM

480 Crestview Point Drive

480 Crestview Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

480 Crestview Point Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recently Renovated. Conveniently located close to schools, highways and shopping. Flowing floorplan features extensive wood look floors in formals, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen is highlighted with granite counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop. The living room is anchored with a wood burning fireplace. Master suite is complete with granite counters, dual sinks, garden tub, & a large walk-in closet. Spacious bedrooms throughout. Guest bath updated with granite counter. Open patio and fenced backyard. Fabulous community amenities with Community Pool, Playground and Park area. Walk to Elementary!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Crestview Point Drive have any available units?
480 Crestview Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Crestview Point Drive have?
Some of 480 Crestview Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Crestview Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
480 Crestview Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Crestview Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 480 Crestview Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 480 Crestview Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 480 Crestview Point Drive offers parking.
Does 480 Crestview Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Crestview Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Crestview Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 480 Crestview Point Drive has a pool.
Does 480 Crestview Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 480 Crestview Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Crestview Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Crestview Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

