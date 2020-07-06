480 Crestview Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Recently Renovated. Conveniently located close to schools, highways and shopping. Flowing floorplan features extensive wood look floors in formals, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen is highlighted with granite counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop. The living room is anchored with a wood burning fireplace. Master suite is complete with granite counters, dual sinks, garden tub, & a large walk-in closet. Spacious bedrooms throughout. Guest bath updated with granite counter. Open patio and fenced backyard. Fabulous community amenities with Community Pool, Playground and Park area. Walk to Elementary!!