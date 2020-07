Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning range refrigerator

SECOND FLOOR UNIT. 2 bedrooms 1 bath unit on the second floor of the home. Home has original hardwood floors that have been refinished, newer HVAC, hot water heater and stove. This rental is for the upstairs unit ONLY. The property has its own entrance on the side of the house and separate utilities.