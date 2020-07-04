All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:44 PM

434 Crockett

434 Crockett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

434 Crockett Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Extra large bedrooms. Beautifully updated bathrooms with glass shower doors. No carpets on the floor, all waterproof LVT. Newly repainted the whole house, inside and out. LED lights. Energy saver. Refrigerator included. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard. Double driveways. Laundry hookup inside the unit. When old and new combined together, this is the place to live forever. Close to I-35, shops and restaurants. Walking distance to downtown Lewisville. Government voucher and section 8 welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Crockett have any available units?
434 Crockett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 Crockett have?
Some of 434 Crockett's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Crockett currently offering any rent specials?
434 Crockett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Crockett pet-friendly?
No, 434 Crockett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 434 Crockett offer parking?
Yes, 434 Crockett offers parking.
Does 434 Crockett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Crockett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Crockett have a pool?
No, 434 Crockett does not have a pool.
Does 434 Crockett have accessible units?
No, 434 Crockett does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Crockett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Crockett has units with dishwashers.

