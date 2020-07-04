434 Crockett

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Extra large bedrooms. Beautifully updated bathrooms with glass shower doors. No carpets on the floor, all waterproof LVT. Newly repainted the whole house, inside and out. LED lights. Energy saver. Refrigerator included. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard. Double driveways. Laundry hookup inside the unit. When old and new combined together, this is the place to live forever. Close to I-35, shops and restaurants. Walking distance to downtown Lewisville. Government voucher and section 8 welcome.