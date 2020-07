Amenities

Refrigerator included . Available for move in NOW . Paint touch up will finish by next week. Beautiful single story house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan 4 bedroom and 2 full baths, 2 large living areas and a large kitchen, upgraded light fixtures, new sods at front yard. Covered patio & private back yard! Walking distance to Rockbrook Elementary school. Great location close to I35, 121. Community pool & clubhouse