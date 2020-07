Amenities

Corner lot with huge backyard! FRIDGE INCLUDED! Most upgraded unit in subdivision! High ceilings and upgraded materials throughout! Large, open-concept first level. Big kitchen space with stainless steel appliances. Second story features separate living area and all bedrooms. Many large windows throughout providing tons of natural light. Conveniently located near I-35 and Hwy 121. Quick access to parks, golf courses, retail, and grocery stores!