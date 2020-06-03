311 S Kealy Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 3bed 3.5 Bath Town-home in Lewisville! Hardwoods and Granite! - Beautifully Crafted 3bed 3.5 Bath Town-home in Lewisville. Interior features hardwood floors through living, dining, stairs and all bedrooms up. Updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Half bath down. Large master bedroom up with dual granite sinks, jetted tub shower and walk in. 2 Large spare rooms up with their own full bathrooms. 2 Car garage through alley. Close to highways, shopping and parks. Home is completely updated with new light fixtures, shutters and ecobee thermostats, the home is very energy efficient. Built in 2015.



(RLNE2706518)