All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 311 S Kealy Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
311 S Kealy Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:21 AM

311 S Kealy Ave

311 South Kealy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

311 South Kealy Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3bed 3.5 Bath Town-home in Lewisville! Hardwoods and Granite! - Beautifully Crafted 3bed 3.5 Bath Town-home in Lewisville. Interior features hardwood floors through living, dining, stairs and all bedrooms up. Updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Half bath down. Large master bedroom up with dual granite sinks, jetted tub shower and walk in. 2 Large spare rooms up with their own full bathrooms. 2 Car garage through alley. Close to highways, shopping and parks. Home is completely updated with new light fixtures, shutters and ecobee thermostats, the home is very energy efficient. Built in 2015.

(RLNE2706518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 S Kealy Ave have any available units?
311 S Kealy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 S Kealy Ave have?
Some of 311 S Kealy Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 S Kealy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 S Kealy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S Kealy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 S Kealy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 311 S Kealy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 311 S Kealy Ave offers parking.
Does 311 S Kealy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 S Kealy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S Kealy Ave have a pool?
No, 311 S Kealy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 S Kealy Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 S Kealy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S Kealy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 S Kealy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District