Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
310 Lily Lane
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:51 PM

310 Lily Lane

310 Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

310 Lily Lane, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIKE NEW. PERFECT HOME FOR ROOMMATES - Lovely 3 Bedrooms, 3.1 Baths, 2 Liv areas, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Uptown Village. Interior Lot, low traffic. Liv-Din combo with wood floors is open to the Kitchen with Granite c-tops, Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances, separate Utility Rm & half-bath down. Upstairs has a Loft; all 3 Bdrms have own private bathroom, walk-in closet & flatscreen wiring; Large Mstr Bdrm has spacious walk-in closet, Mstr Bath with granite c-Tops & jetted tub. Great for those who want to be free of exterior maintenance and enjoy being near shops, restaurants, breweries & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Lily Lane have any available units?
310 Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Lily Lane have?
Some of 310 Lily Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
310 Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 310 Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 310 Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 310 Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 310 Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Lily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Lily Lane have a pool?
No, 310 Lily Lane does not have a pool.
Does 310 Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 310 Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.

