310 Lily Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

LIKE NEW. PERFECT HOME FOR ROOMMATES - Lovely 3 Bedrooms, 3.1 Baths, 2 Liv areas, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Uptown Village. Interior Lot, low traffic. Liv-Din combo with wood floors is open to the Kitchen with Granite c-tops, Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances, separate Utility Rm & half-bath down. Upstairs has a Loft; all 3 Bdrms have own private bathroom, walk-in closet & flatscreen wiring; Large Mstr Bdrm has spacious walk-in closet, Mstr Bath with granite c-Tops & jetted tub. Great for those who want to be free of exterior maintenance and enjoy being near shops, restaurants, breweries & parks.