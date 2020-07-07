2842 Highpoint Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room new construction

Brand new by Windsor Homes - just completed! Open floorplan with huge windows and plenty of natural light! This home features gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, fire sprinkler system, radiant barrier, security system, sprinkler system, upgraded tile, and full size laundry. Master suite on first floor has private access to patio, garden tub w extra large separate shower, and walk in closet. Enjoy evenings on your over sized covered patio. Upstairs has full bath, two bedrooms with walk in closets and a large landing space perfect for game room, office, playroom, or sitting area. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac, no neighbors on one side. Welcome Home!