Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

2842 Highpoint Court

2842 Highpoint Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Highpoint Ct, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
new construction
Brand new by Windsor Homes - just completed! Open floorplan with huge windows and plenty of natural light! This home features gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, fire sprinkler system, radiant barrier, security system, sprinkler system, upgraded tile, and full size laundry. Master suite on first floor has private access to patio, garden tub w extra large separate shower, and walk in closet. Enjoy evenings on your over sized covered patio. Upstairs has full bath, two bedrooms with walk in closets and a large landing space perfect for game room, office, playroom, or sitting area. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac, no neighbors on one side. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Highpoint Court have any available units?
2842 Highpoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Highpoint Court have?
Some of 2842 Highpoint Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Highpoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Highpoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Highpoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Highpoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2842 Highpoint Court offer parking?
No, 2842 Highpoint Court does not offer parking.
Does 2842 Highpoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Highpoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Highpoint Court have a pool?
No, 2842 Highpoint Court does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Highpoint Court have accessible units?
No, 2842 Highpoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Highpoint Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Highpoint Court does not have units with dishwashers.

