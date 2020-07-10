All apartments in Lewisville
2840 Elm Fork Drive

2840 Elm Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Elm Fork Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Minutes from lake Lewisville, well maintained one story with 4 beds and 2 baths features wide open floor plan, split bedrooms and formal living+dining combo. Skip trowel textured walls with designer colors throughout. Bright & open kitchen features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & 42in cabinets. Enjoy the great size BY with large custom deck for easy entertainment. Application required for anyone 18 and over. Application fee $50. Pet deposit is $350, out of which $100 is not refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Elm Fork Drive have any available units?
2840 Elm Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Elm Fork Drive have?
Some of 2840 Elm Fork Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Elm Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Elm Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Elm Fork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Elm Fork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Elm Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Elm Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 2840 Elm Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Elm Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Elm Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 2840 Elm Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Elm Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 2840 Elm Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Elm Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Elm Fork Drive has units with dishwashers.

