2840 Elm Fork Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Minutes from lake Lewisville, well maintained one story with 4 beds and 2 baths features wide open floor plan, split bedrooms and formal living+dining combo. Skip trowel textured walls with designer colors throughout. Bright & open kitchen features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & 42in cabinets. Enjoy the great size BY with large custom deck for easy entertainment. Application required for anyone 18 and over. Application fee $50. Pet deposit is $350, out of which $100 is not refundable.