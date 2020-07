Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher new construction walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool new construction

Brand new townhouse for rent. Large open floorpan, perfect for entertaining! The master suite features two walk-in closets so you'll have all the storage space you could need. Laundry room on the second floor, no more hauling your basket up and down stairs. Master suite is separated from the secondary bedrooms by a loft space, perfect for a desk area. Community pool, parks and trails. Close to shopping, highways, airport, restaurants etc.