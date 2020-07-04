2704 Safe Harbor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning move-in ready home with full interior repaint in a tasteful neutral palette.Engineered hardwoods in Foyer,formal living and dining room with a transition to carpeted bedrooms & office.Stainless steel appliances, built-in ovens, gas cook-top, and a spacious breakfast bar in the island kitchen.Large master bedroom in the privacy of the back of the house.Split bedroom floor plan with no neighbors at the back.Convenient distance to the highway,stores & restaurants.Manicured front & backyard, backs up to Lake Lewisville Nature Preserve and is within walking distance of East Hill Park and the lake.