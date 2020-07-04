All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:30 PM

2704 Safe Harbor Drive

2704 Safe Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Safe Harbor Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning move-in ready home with full interior repaint in a tasteful neutral palette.Engineered hardwoods in Foyer,formal living and dining room with a transition to carpeted bedrooms & office.Stainless steel appliances, built-in ovens, gas cook-top, and a spacious breakfast bar in the island kitchen.Large master bedroom in the privacy of the back of the house.Split bedroom floor plan with no neighbors at the back.Convenient distance to the highway,stores & restaurants.Manicured front & backyard, backs up to Lake Lewisville Nature Preserve and is within walking distance of East Hill Park and the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Safe Harbor Drive have any available units?
2704 Safe Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Safe Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2704 Safe Harbor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Safe Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Safe Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Safe Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Safe Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2704 Safe Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Safe Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2704 Safe Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Safe Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Safe Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2704 Safe Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Safe Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2704 Safe Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Safe Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Safe Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.

