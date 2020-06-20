269 Heritage Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom corner one story with impressive upgrades including wood floors, wood burning fireplace and a covered back patio. Exceptional floor plan with the Master split from the secondary bedroom and both bathrooms split as well. Large Master bedroom that can accommodate a lot a furniture. Master bathroom has an oversized shower and spacious walk in closet. The kitchen has an island, lots of cabinets and an eat in area. Refrigerator included. Awesome study or office !! Large laundry room and washer & dryer included. Short walk to community pool. All outside lawn care and landscaping included. 2 car garage. This is an amazing property that has been well cared for and it shows! Hurry!