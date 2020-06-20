All apartments in Lewisville
269 Heritage Hill Drive
269 Heritage Hill Drive

269 Heritage Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

269 Heritage Hill Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom corner one story with impressive upgrades including wood floors, wood burning fireplace and a covered back patio. Exceptional floor plan with the Master split from the secondary bedroom and both bathrooms split as well. Large Master bedroom that can accommodate a lot a furniture. Master bathroom has an oversized shower and spacious walk in closet. The kitchen has an island, lots of cabinets and an eat in area. Refrigerator included. Awesome study or office !! Large laundry room and washer & dryer included. Short walk to community pool. All outside lawn care and landscaping included. 2 car garage. This is an amazing property that has been well cared for and it shows! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Heritage Hill Drive have any available units?
269 Heritage Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 Heritage Hill Drive have?
Some of 269 Heritage Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Heritage Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
269 Heritage Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Heritage Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 269 Heritage Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 269 Heritage Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 269 Heritage Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 269 Heritage Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 Heritage Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Heritage Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 269 Heritage Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 269 Heritage Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 269 Heritage Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Heritage Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Heritage Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

