Brand new luxury townhome in Lewisville! Open floor plan and fully loaded with

upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans, carpet and wood floors.

Iron & wood stair rails leading to the upstairs. Spacious master suite with garden tub,

separate shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Lots of restaurants and shops close by.

Easy access to highways SH 121, Dallas North Tollway, I-35E, and George W. Bush.

Very close to DFW Airport.