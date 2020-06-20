2526 Adam Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

2014 built Lightly lived in and meticulously maintained Stunning 2 story Town Home featuring many upgrades. Some of the upgrades are wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, cast stone fireplace and much more. Great master bedroom suite with huge closet and balcony. Loft area upstairs can be used as an office or TV room. Appliances include Kitchen refrigerator and Washer & dryer. Great location only two minutes from Sam Rayburn Tollway and Dallas Tollway and close to Lake Lewisville. Community pool.