Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:57 PM

2526 Adam Lane

2526 Adam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Adam Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2014 built Lightly lived in and meticulously maintained Stunning 2 story Town Home featuring many upgrades. Some of the upgrades are wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, cast stone fireplace and much more. Great master bedroom suite with huge closet and balcony. Loft area upstairs can be used as an office or TV room. Appliances include Kitchen refrigerator and Washer & dryer. Great location only two minutes from Sam Rayburn Tollway and Dallas Tollway and close to Lake Lewisville. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Adam Lane have any available units?
2526 Adam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Adam Lane have?
Some of 2526 Adam Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Adam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Adam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Adam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Adam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2526 Adam Lane offer parking?
No, 2526 Adam Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Adam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 Adam Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Adam Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2526 Adam Lane has a pool.
Does 2526 Adam Lane have accessible units?
No, 2526 Adam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Adam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Adam Lane has units with dishwashers.

