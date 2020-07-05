2437 S. Valley Parkway

Amenities
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
============================== This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.
Just go along with it and check this place out already.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9 Ft Ceilings
Breakfast Bar
Ceiling Fans
Ceramic Tile Floors
Extra Storage
Garden Tub
Island Kitchen
Mini Blinds (2" Wood)
Refrigerator
Smoothtop Range
Walk-in Closets
Wood-style Floors (2nd & 3rd Floors)
All Electric Kitchen
Cable Ready
Central Heating & Air Conditioning
Dishwasher
Garage
Granite Counters & Ceramic Tile Backsplashes
Microwave
Pantry
Side by Side Fridge with Ice & Water in Door
Stainless Appliances
Washer and Dryer Connections
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24-Hour On-call Maintenance
Breezeway Garages Available
Cable Available
Coffee Lounge
Copy & Fax Services
Easy Access to Freeways
Garage Available
Guest Parking
Outdoor Kitchen & Grill
Pet Park
Private Poolside Cabanas with Mini Fridge & TV
Stained Concrete Floors (1st Floor)
Sun Shelf in Pool
Beautiful Landscaping
Business Center
Clubhouse
Controlled Access
Disability Access
Easy Access to Shopping
Gated Access
High Speed Internet Access
Outdoor Lounge with Fireplaces & TV
Picnic Area with Barbecue
Shimmering Swimming Pool(s)
State-of-the-art Fitness Center
Valet Trash