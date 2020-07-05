All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2437 S. Valley Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2437 S. Valley Parkway
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

2437 S. Valley Parkway

2437 South Valley Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2437 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
trash valet
About me!

  Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

============================== This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. 

  Just go along with it and check this place out already. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  9 Ft Ceilings

Breakfast Bar

Ceiling Fans

Ceramic Tile Floors

Extra Storage

Garden Tub

Island Kitchen

Mini Blinds (2" Wood)

Refrigerator

Smoothtop Range

Walk-in Closets

Wood-style Floors (2nd & 3rd Floors)

All Electric Kitchen

Cable Ready

Central Heating & Air Conditioning

Dishwasher

Garage

Granite Counters & Ceramic Tile Backsplashes

Microwave

Pantry

Side by Side Fridge with Ice & Water in Door

Stainless Appliances

Washer and Dryer Connections

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24-Hour On-call Maintenance

Breezeway Garages Available

Cable Available

Coffee Lounge

Copy & Fax Services

Easy Access to Freeways

Garage Available

Guest Parking

Outdoor Kitchen & Grill

Pet Park

Private Poolside Cabanas with Mini Fridge & TV

Stained Concrete Floors (1st Floor)

Sun Shelf in Pool

Beautiful Landscaping

Business Center

Clubhouse

Controlled Access

Disability Access

Easy Access to Shopping

Gated Access

High Speed Internet Access

Outdoor Lounge with Fireplaces & TV

Picnic Area with Barbecue

Shimmering Swimming Pool(s)

State-of-the-art Fitness Center

Valet Trash

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 S. Valley Parkway have any available units?
2437 S. Valley Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 S. Valley Parkway have?
Some of 2437 S. Valley Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 S. Valley Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2437 S. Valley Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 S. Valley Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 S. Valley Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2437 S. Valley Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2437 S. Valley Parkway offers parking.
Does 2437 S. Valley Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 S. Valley Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 S. Valley Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2437 S. Valley Parkway has a pool.
Does 2437 S. Valley Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 2437 S. Valley Parkway has accessible units.
Does 2437 S. Valley Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 S. Valley Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District