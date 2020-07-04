2283 Prairie Glen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Immediately available for lease. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, 3D Projector and screen. Pets allowed and has a doggy door from kitchen to backyard. Fantastic home and location for this three-bedroom, light and bright, 1.5 story home with kitchen overlooking family room, formal dining, all bedrooms down. Game and fantastic media room up. Energy savings from tankless water heater; 16 SEER HVAC, radiant barrier, and programmable thermostat. Includes luxury kitchen with granite counters, large island, 42-inch cabinets, stainless GE gas appliances, double ovens. Rounded corners, crown molding, hardwoods in entry, dining and family room. Walk to neighborhood pool and playground.