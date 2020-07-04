2283 Prairie Glen Street

Amenities
Immediately available for lease. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, 3D Projector and screen. Pets allowed and has a doggy door from kitchen to backyard. Fantastic home and location for this three-bedroom, light and bright, 1.5 story home with kitchen overlooking family room, formal dining, all bedrooms down. Game and fantastic media room up. Energy savings from tankless water heater; 16 SEER HVAC, radiant barrier, and programmable thermostat. Includes luxury kitchen with granite counters, large island, 42-inch cabinets, stainless GE gas appliances, double ovens. Rounded corners, crown molding, hardwoods in entry, dining and family room. Walk to neighborhood pool and playground.