Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:07 AM

2283 Prairie Glen Street

2283 Prairie Glen St · No Longer Available
Location

2283 Prairie Glen St, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Immediately available for lease. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, 3D Projector and screen. Pets allowed and has a doggy door from kitchen to backyard. Fantastic home and location for this three-bedroom, light and bright, 1.5 story home with kitchen overlooking family room, formal dining, all bedrooms down. Game and fantastic media room up. Energy savings from tankless water heater; 16 SEER HVAC, radiant barrier, and programmable thermostat. Includes luxury kitchen with granite counters, large island, 42-inch cabinets, stainless GE gas appliances, double ovens. Rounded corners, crown molding, hardwoods in entry, dining and family room. Walk to neighborhood pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2283 Prairie Glen Street have any available units?
2283 Prairie Glen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2283 Prairie Glen Street have?
Some of 2283 Prairie Glen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2283 Prairie Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2283 Prairie Glen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2283 Prairie Glen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2283 Prairie Glen Street is pet friendly.
Does 2283 Prairie Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2283 Prairie Glen Street offers parking.
Does 2283 Prairie Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2283 Prairie Glen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2283 Prairie Glen Street have a pool?
Yes, 2283 Prairie Glen Street has a pool.
Does 2283 Prairie Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 2283 Prairie Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2283 Prairie Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2283 Prairie Glen Street has units with dishwashers.

