Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Looking for a beautiful updated home complete with granite in the kitchen, hardwood floors, and fresh paint? You found it! The second living can be a study with the wall of built-ins or a cozy media room. Good sized rooms and closets, Open patio, nice yard with mature trees. Great location! $50 app fee each adult 18+. Pets allowed on a case by case bases, $10 per month per pet plus the non refundable pet deposit. App fee to Shirley Meyners in certified funds.