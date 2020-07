Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautifully maintained one story home in the heart of Lewisville! Home opens to large living area with gas fireplace overlooking dining room & kitchen PERFECT for entertaining guests! Master suite features dual sinks, shower tub combo & walk in closet! Two bedrooms and full bath on other side of living area open to small courtyard area! Large patio and grassy backyard with mature tree perfect for relaxing and enjoying morning coffee! Great location, MUST SEE TODAY!