Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

2051 Talon Drive

2051 Talon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2051 Talon Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This great property features a great location and tons of upgrades! You'll enter into an open living area with beautiful wood-look laminate floors. On this main level you'll also find two dining areas, a spacious kitchen, and the master. You'll also fall in love with the deck! Room for seating and grill with great views. The large Master Suite is separated from the rest of the bedrooms. The master bath features dual sinks, and a separate tub and shower. The secondary level features a separate living or den area, with two more spacious bedrooms and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Talon Drive have any available units?
2051 Talon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 Talon Drive have?
Some of 2051 Talon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Talon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Talon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Talon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2051 Talon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2051 Talon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Talon Drive offers parking.
Does 2051 Talon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 Talon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Talon Drive have a pool?
No, 2051 Talon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2051 Talon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2051 Talon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Talon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 Talon Drive has units with dishwashers.

