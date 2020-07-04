2051 Talon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This great property features a great location and tons of upgrades! You'll enter into an open living area with beautiful wood-look laminate floors. On this main level you'll also find two dining areas, a spacious kitchen, and the master. You'll also fall in love with the deck! Room for seating and grill with great views. The large Master Suite is separated from the rest of the bedrooms. The master bath features dual sinks, and a separate tub and shower. The secondary level features a separate living or den area, with two more spacious bedrooms and full bath.