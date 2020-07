Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home has an open floorplan with beautiful new flooring throughout and neutral paint. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, tile back-splash & stainless appliances. Second living with plenty of room for everyone. Covered patio for enjoying the afternoons and evenings.