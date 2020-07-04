1928 Teton Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous duplex located directly off of FM 407 in Lewisville just got a stunning new renovation! This home features plank flooring, stone counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The open concept of this home brings a bright and spacious feeling from the moment that you walk through the door. The master suite has a large vanity with double sinks and a luxurious waterfall shower! There are full sized washer and dryer connections, a large hall linen closet, and a two car garage with a wood burning brick fire place!



(RLNE5659390)