All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1928 Teton Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1928 Teton Trl
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:47 PM

1928 Teton Trl

1928 Teton Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1928 Teton Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous duplex located directly off of FM 407 in Lewisville just got a stunning new renovation! This home features plank flooring, stone counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The open concept of this home brings a bright and spacious feeling from the moment that you walk through the door. The master suite has a large vanity with double sinks and a luxurious waterfall shower! There are full sized washer and dryer connections, a large hall linen closet, and a two car garage with a wood burning brick fire place!

(RLNE5659390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Teton Trl have any available units?
1928 Teton Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Teton Trl have?
Some of 1928 Teton Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Teton Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Teton Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Teton Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1928 Teton Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1928 Teton Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Teton Trl offers parking.
Does 1928 Teton Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Teton Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Teton Trl have a pool?
No, 1928 Teton Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Teton Trl have accessible units?
No, 1928 Teton Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Teton Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 Teton Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District