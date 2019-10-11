All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 10 2019

1841 El Paso Street

Location

1841 El Paso Street, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Owner just lowered rent to $1,650 and it will be leased quickly at this price, so don’t miss out on this lovely and Very Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Lewisville. New Carpet,New Vinyl, Recently Painted and Ready To Move Into. There is about 200 additional square feet not recorded. Makes a great Gameroom, Playroom for the kids or large second Living. $55.00 Application fee is non-refundable. $350 Pet Deposit per pet and pets must be approved by owner(Part of Pet Deposit is Non Refundable). All bedrooms are large. Some built ins. Galley Kitchen, Formal dining and more. No smoking. Formal Dining would make a great home office-study! If you need Room to Grow, this is the Perfect Answer!!!Come See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 El Paso Street have any available units?
1841 El Paso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 El Paso Street have?
Some of 1841 El Paso Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 El Paso Street currently offering any rent specials?
1841 El Paso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 El Paso Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 El Paso Street is pet friendly.
Does 1841 El Paso Street offer parking?
Yes, 1841 El Paso Street offers parking.
Does 1841 El Paso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 El Paso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 El Paso Street have a pool?
No, 1841 El Paso Street does not have a pool.
Does 1841 El Paso Street have accessible units?
No, 1841 El Paso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 El Paso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 El Paso Street has units with dishwashers.

