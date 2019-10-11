1841 El Paso Street

Amenities

WOW! Owner just lowered rent to $1,650 and it will be leased quickly at this price, so don’t miss out on this lovely and Very Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Lewisville. New Carpet,New Vinyl, Recently Painted and Ready To Move Into. There is about 200 additional square feet not recorded. Makes a great Gameroom, Playroom for the kids or large second Living. $55.00 Application fee is non-refundable. $350 Pet Deposit per pet and pets must be approved by owner(Part of Pet Deposit is Non Refundable). All bedrooms are large. Some built ins. Galley Kitchen, Formal dining and more. No smoking. Formal Dining would make a great home office-study! If you need Room to Grow, this is the Perfect Answer!!!Come See!