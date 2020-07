Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You will be walking into a clean and freshly painted home. New granite counter tops and appliances in the kitchen. Along with new fixtures and hardware throughout the home. You will notice spacious bedrooms with new carpeting and new ceiling fans. Bathroom has been updated with new hardware and vanity mirrors. Overall this home as a fresh, clean and updated look. Easy access to I35 and shopping. Tenant or Agent to verity room measurements and schools.