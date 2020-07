Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home has many updates and includes SS refrigerator! Entry vaulted ceilings with a nice open floorplan. Upgrades include gorgeous wood floors, upgraded 18 in tile throughout the downstairs, carpet in rooms, upgraded fixtures. The light and airy kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The master bath features updated shower and separate bath tub and upgraded fixtures. Fenced in yard great for entertaining. Great location and walking distance to park.