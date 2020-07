Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Immediately. Open floor plan home with high ceilings in a quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage. Ceiling fans. Gas heat and range. All flooring is wood laminate or tile. Master suite with vaulted ceiling has dual vanities, walk-in closet and is separate from the other bedrooms. Nice landscaping. Fenced back yard with patio. Walk to Creekview neighborhood park. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.