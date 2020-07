Amenities

Spacious open Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Corner Townhome. Plenty of windows, sunlight and ventilation. In front of the brand new Mill Street Elementary public school. Large master bathroom-walk-in closet. Huge unfinished 2nd floor storage room upstairs-could be media-game room. Easy access to 121 & I-35-Short distance from train station & historic Main Street. Stainless steel appliances. New painting and new flooring. Must See.