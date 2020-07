Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room garage

GORGEOUS HOME. BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOORPLAN. KITCHEN loaded with granite counter top, breakfast area and Bar overlooking to family room with decorative stone fireplace. LOVELY MASTER SUITE with separate Jacuzzi and shower, vanities and large closet. Features 4 bedrooms, formal Dining room, STUDY, game room, huge front porch, 2 car garage. Replace wood flooring in 2016 and roof in 2017. Ready to move in. Never leased. You must see.