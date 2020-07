Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New floor coverings in most all areas! Vinyl plank in living areas and dining room. New carpet in all bedrooms. High ceilings throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Pets are case by case, just ask. No smoking or vaping will be allowed anywhere on this property including garage, porches and yard. Online application process for each adult 18 years or older, contact agent for more information.