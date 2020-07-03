1509 Cedar Keys Drive

Beautiful home for your family in great Lewisville neighborhood with easy access to I-35 and Hwy 121. Nice size living room with vaulted ceilings. The oversized master bedroom has a large retreat-like sitting area or office nook. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Large backyard. Call us today to see it! Llàmenos para verla!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
