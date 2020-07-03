All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Cedar Keys Drive

1509 Cedar Keys Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Cedar Keys Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home for your family in great Lewisville neighborhood with easy access to I-35 and Hwy 121. Nice size living room with vaulted ceilings. The oversized master bedroom has a large retreat-like sitting area or office nook. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Large backyard. Call us today to see it! Llàmenos para verla!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Cedar Keys Drive have any available units?
1509 Cedar Keys Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Cedar Keys Drive have?
Some of 1509 Cedar Keys Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Cedar Keys Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Cedar Keys Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Cedar Keys Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Cedar Keys Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1509 Cedar Keys Drive offer parking?
No, 1509 Cedar Keys Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Cedar Keys Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Cedar Keys Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Cedar Keys Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Cedar Keys Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Cedar Keys Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Cedar Keys Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Cedar Keys Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Cedar Keys Drive has units with dishwashers.

