1470 Cambridge Drive

Inviting Front Porch greets you in this 2-story 3 BR,2.5 Bath home w Study & 2 Living Areas! Wood-look tile thru-out most of 1st flr. Study w French doors. Upstrs finished Bonus Rm could be 4th BR! Open Kitchen w Brkfst Bar & gas cooktop! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer stay with home! Master BR conveniently located on 1st level w spacious walkin closet & master bath w 2 sinks, garden tub & separate shower. 2 more BRs up + Bonus Rm. 2 Car Garage. Utility Rm down near Master BR. Small covrd patio opens to very narrow side yard -you'll love the low-maintenance lifestyle! Desirable Lewisville ISD schools. Great North Lewisville location near shops, restaurants, churches & Lake Lewisville recreational amenities!