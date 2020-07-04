All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1470 Cambridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1470 Cambridge Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:47 AM

1470 Cambridge Drive

1470 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1470 Cambridge Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Inviting Front Porch greets you in this 2-story 3 BR,2.5 Bath home w Study & 2 Living Areas! Wood-look tile thru-out most of 1st flr. Study w French doors. Upstrs finished Bonus Rm could be 4th BR! Open Kitchen w Brkfst Bar & gas cooktop! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer stay with home! Master BR conveniently located on 1st level w spacious walkin closet & master bath w 2 sinks, garden tub & separate shower. 2 more BRs up + Bonus Rm. 2 Car Garage. Utility Rm down near Master BR. Small covrd patio opens to very narrow side yard -you'll love the low-maintenance lifestyle! Desirable Lewisville ISD schools. Great North Lewisville location near shops, restaurants, churches & Lake Lewisville recreational amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
1470 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 1470 Cambridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1470 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1470 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1470 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1470 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 Cambridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1470 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1470 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District