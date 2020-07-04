All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1430 Ross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1430 Ross Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:20 AM

1430 Ross Drive

1430 Ross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1430 Ross Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move-in ready, 3 bdrm, 2 bath updated home in the Diamond Hill Estates neighborhood. A sun-filled open floor plan, with laminate floors, cozy fireplace, and vaulted ceilings makes the home perfect for entertaining. The remodeled kitchen offers ss appliances, granite counter-tops, and a stone & glass back-splash. Lots of storage throughout and the patio out back is the ideal spot to park your grill. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Ross Drive have any available units?
1430 Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Ross Drive have?
Some of 1430 Ross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1430 Ross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Ross Drive offers parking.
Does 1430 Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 1430 Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 1430 Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District