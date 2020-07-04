1430 Ross Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Move-in ready, 3 bdrm, 2 bath updated home in the Diamond Hill Estates neighborhood. A sun-filled open floor plan, with laminate floors, cozy fireplace, and vaulted ceilings makes the home perfect for entertaining. The remodeled kitchen offers ss appliances, granite counter-tops, and a stone & glass back-splash. Lots of storage throughout and the patio out back is the ideal spot to park your grill. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and major highways.