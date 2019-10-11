All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 Ross Drive

1404 Ross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Ross Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

Property Amenities
Beautiful cozy home with outstanding outdoor covered living area. Perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Flower Mound adjacent. Hardwood floors granite counter tops in kitchen. Great interior location and priced to sell! Bring offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Ross Drive have any available units?
1404 Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Ross Drive have?
Some of 1404 Ross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1404 Ross Drive offer parking?
No, 1404 Ross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.

