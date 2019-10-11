Beautiful cozy home with outstanding outdoor covered living area. Perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Flower Mound adjacent. Hardwood floors granite counter tops in kitchen. Great interior location and priced to sell! Bring offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Ross Drive have any available units?
1404 Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Ross Drive have?
Some of 1404 Ross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.