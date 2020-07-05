All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1361 Prairie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1361 Prairie Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:45 AM

1361 Prairie Drive

1361 Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1361 Prairie Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You must see this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home which feeds into much sought after Flower Mound schools. Move in ready. Recent updates: new roof, new carpeting, fresh paint, new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Open living area with plentiful natural light. 4th bedroom with double doors could be used as study. Huge utility room with built-in ironing board and gas stub if you have a gas dryer. Master is split from other bedrooms for added privacy. Board on Board Fence. Come see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Prairie Drive have any available units?
1361 Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Prairie Drive have?
Some of 1361 Prairie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1361 Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 1361 Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Prairie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1361 Prairie Drive has a pool.
Does 1361 Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1361 Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District