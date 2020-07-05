1361 Prairie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You must see this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home which feeds into much sought after Flower Mound schools. Move in ready. Recent updates: new roof, new carpeting, fresh paint, new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Open living area with plentiful natural light. 4th bedroom with double doors could be used as study. Huge utility room with built-in ironing board and gas stub if you have a gas dryer. Master is split from other bedrooms for added privacy. Board on Board Fence. Come see it today.