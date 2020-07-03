All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019

1361 Mimosa Lane

1361 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Mimosa Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled unit with granite countertops, new flooring, paint in and out, new appliances and open floor plan. Master upstairs and 2 bed down. 2 Car garage and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

