Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1361 Mimosa Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1361 Mimosa Lane
1361 Mimosa Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1361 Mimosa Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled unit with granite countertops, new flooring, paint in and out, new appliances and open floor plan. Master upstairs and 2 bed down. 2 Car garage and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1361 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
1361 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1361 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 1361 Mimosa Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1361 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1361 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Mimosa Lane offers parking.
Does 1361 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
No, 1361 Mimosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1361 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.
