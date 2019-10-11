All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1321 Lakecrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1321 Lakecrest Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1321 Lakecrest Lane

1321 Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 Lake Crest Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Recently built 4 bedrooms Townhouses. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite. Home features luxury plank flooring. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Lakecrest Lane have any available units?
1321 Lakecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1321 Lakecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Lakecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Lakecrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Lakecrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Lakecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 1321 Lakecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Lakecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Lakecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Lakecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 1321 Lakecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Lakecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1321 Lakecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Lakecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Lakecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Lakecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Lakecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District