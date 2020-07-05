All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1319 Cedar Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1319 Cedar Ridge Drive

1319 Cedar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1319 Cedar Ridge Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice, bright single story home with an open floor plan. The living room has high vaulted ceilings, Master bedroom has 2 closets. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Completely enclosed backyard with rear entry carport with remote door opener. Storage unit available for extra storage. Bay windows in bedrooms. Laminate flooring in Master bedroom, living, and dining area. New carpet on 2 bedrooms. 2-year lease available for $1450.00 a month. $40.00 non-refundable application fee. Credit scores under 700 require the first month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit at signing of the lease. Se habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
1319 Cedar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Cedar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Cedar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District