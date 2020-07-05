1319 Cedar Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Nice, bright single story home with an open floor plan. The living room has high vaulted ceilings, Master bedroom has 2 closets. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Completely enclosed backyard with rear entry carport with remote door opener. Storage unit available for extra storage. Bay windows in bedrooms. Laminate flooring in Master bedroom, living, and dining area. New carpet on 2 bedrooms. 2-year lease available for $1450.00 a month. $40.00 non-refundable application fee. Credit scores under 700 require the first month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit at signing of the lease. Se habla Espanol.