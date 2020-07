Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Beautiful Updated 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths One Story Home in a Great location of Lewiville!!! Closed to Many Restaurants, Malls and Hospitals!!! Upgrades include Granite Countertops, New Carpet, New Laminate Floors, Fresh Paint, Decorative Lighting and Much More!!! You must to see it!!!