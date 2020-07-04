All apartments in Lewisville
Location

1126 Twilight Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
A beautiful 2-story home located in a quiet and safe neighborhood yet close big business headquarters, 5 mins to TX 121 and 10 mins to DNT. This home offers spacious 4 beds, 3 baths, formal and casual dining area. 2 LA with media room and game room. Master and 2nd bed downstairs, 3rd and 4th bed up, Kitchen open casual dining and family. Laminated in dining, formal living and family master bed, LVP in 2nd bed, no carpet downstairs. tile in hallway, wet areas and casual dining, upgraded carpet and pad in all carpeted area. This home also offers an unfinished room appx. 300 sqft for extra storage. Interior wall fresh painted!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

