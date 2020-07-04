1126 Twilight Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

A beautiful 2-story home located in a quiet and safe neighborhood yet close big business headquarters, 5 mins to TX 121 and 10 mins to DNT. This home offers spacious 4 beds, 3 baths, formal and casual dining area. 2 LA with media room and game room. Master and 2nd bed downstairs, 3rd and 4th bed up, Kitchen open casual dining and family. Laminated in dining, formal living and family master bed, LVP in 2nd bed, no carpet downstairs. tile in hallway, wet areas and casual dining, upgraded carpet and pad in all carpeted area. This home also offers an unfinished room appx. 300 sqft for extra storage. Interior wall fresh painted!!