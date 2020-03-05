Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Dunlap
Find more places like 375 River Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Dunlap, TX
/
375 River Bend Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
375 River Bend Drive
375 River Bend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Dunlap
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
375 River Bend Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX 78130
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
playground
Very quiet area, near playground, boat ramp. One year old paint and carpet, new stove, NO PETS!!! Casita building in back of property facing river is not habitable, use for storage only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 375 River Bend Drive have any available units?
375 River Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dunlap, TX
.
What amenities does 375 River Bend Drive have?
Some of 375 River Bend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 375 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
375 River Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 River Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 375 River Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dunlap
.
Does 375 River Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 River Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lake Dunlap 2 Bedrooms
Lake Dunlap 3 Bedrooms
Lake Dunlap Apartments with Balcony
Lake Dunlap Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Dunlap Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Helotes, TX
Olmos Park, TX
Cibolo, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
McQueeney, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas