All apartments in Lake Dunlap
Find more places like 375 River Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Dunlap, TX
/
375 River Bend Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

375 River Bend Drive

375 River Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Dunlap
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

375 River Bend Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
playground
Very quiet area, near playground, boat ramp. One year old paint and carpet, new stove, NO PETS!!! Casita building in back of property facing river is not habitable, use for storage only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 River Bend Drive have any available units?
375 River Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dunlap, TX.
What amenities does 375 River Bend Drive have?
Some of 375 River Bend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
375 River Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 River Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 375 River Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dunlap.
Does 375 River Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 River Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 River Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 River Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Dunlap 2 BedroomsLake Dunlap 3 Bedrooms
Lake Dunlap Apartments with BalconyLake Dunlap Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Dunlap Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas