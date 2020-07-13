/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
101 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Dunlap, TX
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
256 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.
260 Sapphire
260 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
260 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! - New Construction 4/2.
264 Sapphire
264 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
264 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Your Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! - Your Brand New 4/2.
1031 Helen Drive
1031 Helen Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage duplex rental in nice quiet neighborhood. Open living area. Ceramic tile in kitchen, living and bathrooms. Carpet in both bedrooms. Nice covered patio in fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer connections in garage.
935 Langesmill Drive
935 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1719 sqft
2 Weeks FREE Rent! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Wonderful 3/2.
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1506 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
258 Topaz
258 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
250 Topaz
250 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
254 Topaz
254 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
295 Rosalie
295 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
3 Weeks FREE! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location! - 3 Weeks FREE Rent with 1 Year Lease! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location - Close to IH 35 & Hwy 46 For Easy
268 Sapphire
268 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
268 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Luxurious New 4/2.5/2 Townhome Ready For You To Make It Home! So Many Upgrades Throughout! - Luxurious New 4/2.
2934 Meadow Ridge
2934 Meadow Ridge, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1571 sqft
Gorgeous newer one story home in Glencrest subdivision off of FM 725. Nice home in the back of the community. Long entry foyer, large family room, open to kitchen and dining room. Open floor plan.
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
