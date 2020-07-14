Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport media room

The Settlement Apartments in Kyle, Texas was developed as a welcoming apartment community where sophisticated urbanism meets new ruralism. Our fresh and unique apartment community is brimming with upscale features that will please your every whim. Our residents will have the ability to indulge in our resort-style amenities, which exude the lavishness of a tropical getaway. Take a dip in our oversized swimming pool with cascading fountains, stick to your workout regimen in our well-equipped fitness center, invite friends to an intimate soiree in our extraordinary clubhouse, and or finish up some work over the weekend in our executive business center. With unparalleled amenities, excellent service, an excellent selection of one and two bedroom apartments, and an overall high quality of life, The Settlement Apartments invites you to experience the next level of sophisticated, maintenance-free apartment living in Kyle, Texas.