All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like The Settlement.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
The Settlement
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Settlement

210 South Amberwood · (512) 596-1958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 · Avail. Nov 6

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 628 · Avail. Sep 26

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 637 · Avail. Jul 17

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1227 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Settlement.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
media room
The Settlement Apartments in Kyle, Texas was developed as a welcoming apartment community where sophisticated urbanism meets new ruralism. Our fresh and unique apartment community is brimming with upscale features that will please your every whim. Our residents will have the ability to indulge in our resort-style amenities, which exude the lavishness of a tropical getaway. Take a dip in our oversized swimming pool with cascading fountains, stick to your workout regimen in our well-equipped fitness center, invite friends to an intimate soiree in our extraordinary clubhouse, and or finish up some work over the weekend in our executive business center. With unparalleled amenities, excellent service, an excellent selection of one and two bedroom apartments, and an overall high quality of life, The Settlement Apartments invites you to experience the next level of sophisticated, maintenance-free apartment living in Kyle, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, We require pet records from the vet showing current rabies vaccine and a pet photo.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $50/month, Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Settlement have any available units?
The Settlement has 26 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Settlement have?
Some of The Settlement's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Settlement currently offering any rent specials?
The Settlement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Settlement pet-friendly?
Yes, The Settlement is pet friendly.
Does The Settlement offer parking?
Yes, The Settlement offers parking.
Does The Settlement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Settlement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Settlement have a pool?
Yes, The Settlement has a pool.
Does The Settlement have accessible units?
No, The Settlement does not have accessible units.
Does The Settlement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Settlement has units with dishwashers.
Does The Settlement have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Settlement has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Settlement?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 BedroomsKyle Apartments with Balcony
Kyle Apartments with PoolKyle Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity