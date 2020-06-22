4900 Bridgewood Drive

Amenities
Terrific four bedroom in Bridgewood! This stunning home boasts a lovely wood burning fireplace, along with two living and two dining areas. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, appliances and an island. The bedrooms are very spacious. The master bathroom is equipped with double vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and a large closet. There's plenty more to see, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*