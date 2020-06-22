All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

4900 Bridgewood Drive

4900 Bridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Bridgewood Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Terrific four bedroom in Bridgewood! This stunning home boasts a lovely wood burning fireplace, along with two living and two dining areas. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, appliances and an island. The bedrooms are very spacious. The master bathroom is equipped with double vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and a large closet. There's plenty more to see, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Bridgewood Drive have any available units?
4900 Bridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Bridgewood Drive have?
Some of 4900 Bridgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Bridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Bridgewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Bridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Bridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Bridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Bridgewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 4900 Bridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Bridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Bridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4900 Bridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Bridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4900 Bridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Bridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Bridgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
