4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE OCT 17th!!! Come take a look at this well-maintained new property built only three years ago! This home is modern and elegant, yet still very charming. Each time you come home you will be greeted by a visually pleasing front elevation that features wonderful rock and brick facades with a tasteful and well-executed paint color scheme. Inside the home you will find 10 ft+ ceilings throughout that create a grand open space. The formal dining / living area allows for plenty of natural light through three bay windows,as well as, wood plank flooring that creates a warm and inviting environment. The kitchen showcases sleek granite countertops equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances including a side by side,stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Floor plan includes large second living area perfect for relaxing after a hard day or entertaining your friends and family at the kitchen breakfast bar. Enter the master bedroom through a set of double doors into a room with high ceilings and space for a king-sized bed, dresser or armoire. The on-suite bathroom features granite double vanity countertops, large deep soaking tub, separate tile and glass shower and huge walk-in closet. Enjoy grilling on those hot Texas summer days on the covered back patio. There is room in the attached garage for two cars or storage for all your extra gear. This property won't stay on the market long so call for your showing appointment today!