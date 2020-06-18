All apartments in Killeen
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:23 AM

4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd

4704 Prewitt Ranch Road · (254) 547-0505
Location

4704 Prewitt Ranch Road, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE OCT 17th!!! Come take a look at this well-maintained new property built only three years ago! This home is modern and elegant, yet still very charming. Each time you come home you will be greeted by a visually pleasing front elevation that features wonderful rock and brick facades with a tasteful and well-executed paint color scheme. Inside the home you will find 10 ft+ ceilings throughout that create a grand open space. The formal dining / living area allows for plenty of natural light through three bay windows,as well as, wood plank flooring that creates a warm and inviting environment. The kitchen showcases sleek granite countertops equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances including a side by side,stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Floor plan includes large second living area perfect for relaxing after a hard day or entertaining your friends and family at the kitchen breakfast bar. Enter the master bedroom through a set of double doors into a room with high ceilings and space for a king-sized bed, dresser or armoire. The on-suite bathroom features granite double vanity countertops, large deep soaking tub, separate tile and glass shower and huge walk-in closet. Enjoy grilling on those hot Texas summer days on the covered back patio. There is room in the attached garage for two cars or storage for all your extra gear. This property won't stay on the market long so call for your showing appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd have any available units?
4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd have?
Some of 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd does offer parking.
Does 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd have a pool?
No, 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd has units with dishwashers.
