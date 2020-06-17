All apartments in Killeen
3609 Barbed Wire Drive

3609 Barbed Wire Drive · (254) 432-7030 ext. 101
Location

3609 Barbed Wire Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Goodnight Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 Barbed Wire Drive · Avail. Sep 13

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2361 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3609 Barbed Wire Drive Available 09/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Wonderfully maintained home features 2361 SQFT, 4 bedrooms / 2 baths and two-car garage. Just minutes from Ft. Hood, shopping restaurants and schools. Living room boasts a beautiful fireplace, high ceilings and tons of light. Open kitchen features breakfast bar, built-in microwave and many cabinets. Spacious master bathroom has jetted garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Minor bedrooms have ceiling fans and lots of closet space. There is a large covered patio overlooking the privacy fenced back yard, perfect for family gatherings. Pets are allowed with non-refundable pet fee(s).

Call Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 or visit our website at www.isbellrentals.com for more information!

(RLNE5595107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

